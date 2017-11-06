Man arrested after Ontario stabbing

Ontario police car. (Photo: KTVB)

ONTARIO - A 31-year-old Ontario man was arrested after a stabbing at a mobile home park this past weekend.

Ontario police responded shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday to a home at 1201 S.E. 9th St. at McDaniel’s Mobile Home Park after the occupants reported that they woke up and found that a friend was assaulted and was bleeding.

Officers found a 21-year-old man who appeared to have suffered one or more stab wounds. He was in critical condition, was transported to a local hospital, then was transferred to a Boise-area hospital.

Police developed leads on a suspect - John Jacob Riggs - and he was located later Saturday walking in the area of the 600 block of S.E. 6th Avenue. Riggs was arrested without incident and booked into the Malheur County Jail, charged with attempted homicide and assault 1.

Police on Monday said the victim's condition has since been updated and he has stabilized.

Detectives with the Oregon State Police are assisting Ontario police with the investigation.

