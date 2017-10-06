Man arrested after Kuna standoff facing stalking charge

Ryan Lee (Photo: Ada County Jail)

KUNA -- A Meridian man who shot himself after a five-hour standoff with law enforcement two weeks ago has been released from the hospital.

Ryan Shawn Lee, 19, was booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday on a felony charge of stalking and a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order.

The standoff happened Sept. 26 after Lee drove over to the home of a woman who police say he had been stalking. The woman, who lives on Black Hawk Lane in Kuna, already had a protection order in place prohibiting Lee from coming near her or her house.

The woman told police that Lee walked up to her house holding a gun. She did not answer the door, instead dialling 911 for help.

By the time Kuna Police arrived, Lee had walked back to his car and was sitting inside, still holding the gun.

Lee refused to get out of the car, telling officers he was either going to shoot himself or get out of the car carrying the gun.

A Crisis Negotation Team was called in to try to coax Lee out of the vehicle. A Code Red alert was sent out to surrounding neighbors, asking them to stay inside their homes.

Lee continued to refuse to get out of the car, and the standoff stretched on until about 7:30 p.m. As the Ada County Metro SWAT and Boise Police moved their armored vehicles in to block Lee from driving away, he shot himself in the abdomen, according to police.

Paramedics immediately began treating Lee, and took him to a local hospital. He was booked into jail upon his release.

Lee remains held in the jail on a $200,000 bond, and is due back in court Oct. 18. If convicted, he will face a minimum sentence of one year in prison.



