Man arrested after high-speed chase on I-84

Fabian Fretwell (Photo: Elmore County Detention Center)

ELMORE COUNTY - The Elmore County Sheriff's Office arrested a California man Thursday after a high-speed chase on Interstate 84.

An Elmore County detective stopped a 2006 Ford Mustang at around 3:07 p.m. on westbound I-84 at milepost 97.

As the detective approached the Mustang, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit began, and the detective called for backup units.

Speeds reached 114 mph, and the sheriff's office said the driver - later identified as 27-year-old Fabian Fretwell - cut off other vehicles and nearly crashed numerous times.

After the pursuit ended on Simco Road, just south of the interstate, Fretwell and passenger Gary Ferdig, 41, were taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said drugs and items that showed Fretwell may have been manufacturing butane hash oil were found in the car.

An interview with Ferdig revealed that he wanted out of the car, but Fretwell wouldn't stop for him to safely get out.

Fretwell was booked into the Elmore County Detention Center on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Officials said he's also wanted out of California on felony charges and will face extradition at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

