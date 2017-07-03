Man arrested after high-speed chase on I-84

Tyler Chipman (Photo: Canyon County)

BOISE - Police arrested a man after a nearly hour-long, multi-county car chase.

Meridian police says it started as a traffic stop of a suspected impaired driver near Main Street and Watertower Lane in Meridian just after midnight.

However, the driver, 19-year-old Tyler Chipman refused to get out of his vehicle for field sobriety tests and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Chipman lead officers on a chase through Meridian and entered eastbound Interstate 84 at Ten Mile Road. He continued driving in a reckless manner and nearly hit a semi-truck while passing it on the right shoulder. Police say the pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Elmore County deputies used spike strips to flatten the two front tires of Chipman's vehicle near Glenns Ferry. He continued to drive on the front rims before Meridian officers rammed his vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to bring the pursuit to an end.

Chipman was arrested and booked into the Elmore County Jail on charges of felony eluding, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and failure to purchase a driver's license.

Police say Chipman is a walk away from the Canyon County Work Release Center, however a warrant had not yet been issued for his arrest.

