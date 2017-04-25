Marine with PTSD accused of assault in Portland Iraqi restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The suspect in an attack in a Portland Iraqi restaurant is an active duty Marine who has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

Sergeant Major Damien T. Rodriguez, 40, served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a Marine Corps biography.

He told jailers of the PTSD diagnosis but did not specify a date. He is taking Ritalin and Propranolol.

Rodgriguez has been accused of harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct and intimidation. He was booked and released.

The owners of the DarSalam restaurant in Northeast Portland said one of their servers was the victim of a racially motivated attack Friday evening.

“I had my sister call me crying,” said Ghaith Sahib, owner of DarSalam.

Two men walked into DarSalam on Friday. Sahib said they acted bizarre, refusing to order food for nearly an hour.

Sahib said there were racial slurs and profanities. Then one of the men grabbed a chair and assaulted a server.

“We were really sad about what happened,” said Sahib. “We feel sorry for the guy and we feel sorry for ourselves, too.”

Sahib’s wife is even more troubled by what happened. She is a Portland native. She says one of the restaurant’s missions is to show Portlanders Iraqis are people, too.

“We all breathe,” said Tiffany Sahib. “We all have blood in our bodies.”

Despite what happened, the Sahibs are hoping for the best for Rodriguez.

In January 2004, Rodriguez deployed to Ar Ramadi, Iraq with the 2nd Battalion 4th Marines. During his seven months there, the unit "engaged in heavy urban combat," his biography reads.

In 2006, he returned to Iraq for the so-called U.S. forces "surge" into the Al Anbar Province.

Rodriguez was ordered to Helmland Province in Afghanistan, returning there in 2012.

He earned the prestigious Sergeant Major rank in November of 2015. He now serves as the 1st Battalion 11th Marines Battalion Sergeant Major.

His awards include Bronze Star Medal with combat ‘V’ for valor, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one gold stars in lieu of second award.

Jail booking documents show a Southern California address, though he has lived in Portland for the last four months. Rodriguez has been married 21 years and has two children living at home.

KGW talked with two veterans dining at DarSalam, before Rodriguez' duty status was known. They wanted to support the Sahib family and staff.

“One veteran, angry for whatever reason, whether he’s out of his head space or he’s genuinely an angry person, doesn’t represent all of us,” said Seth Grant.

