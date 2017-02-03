Man appears to have attacked victim at random, Boise police say

BOISE - The public is being asked to help find a suspect in what police said appears to be a random attack at a Boise residence.
Police said they responded at around 2:59 p.m. January 24 to a report of an aggravated battery in a residence in the 900 block of Allumbaugh Street.
Police said the victim and the suspect - identified as 52-year-old Kevin Rye - were in the residence together when the victim was hit in the head with a large object.
Witnesses said the suspect left the scene on foot.
Rye is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by leaving a web tip at 343COPS.Com, using the P3 Tips app or by calling 343-COPS(2677).
(© 2017 KTVB)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs