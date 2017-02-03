KTVB
Man appears to have attacked victim at random, Boise police say

KTVB , KTVB 4:51 PM. MST February 03, 2017

BOISE - The public is being asked to help find a suspect in what police said appears to be a random attack at a Boise residence.

Police said they responded at around 2:59 p.m. January 24 to a report of an aggravated battery in a residence in the 900 block of Allumbaugh Street.

Police said the victim and the suspect - identified as 52-year-old Kevin Rye - were in the residence together when the victim was hit in the head with a large object.

Witnesses said the suspect left the scene on foot.

Rye is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by leaving a web tip at 343COPS.Com, using the P3 Tips app or by calling 343-COPS(2677).

 

 

