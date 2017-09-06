Man accused of shooting Idaho deputies pleads not guilty

A mug shot of Adam D. Foster, the suspect in a Bonner County incident that left two deputies with gunshot wounds in the hospital. (Photo: KCSO)

SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Blanchard man accused of shooting two deputies in northern Idaho pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 31-year-old Adam Foster made the plea Tuesday in the 1st District Court, and a jury trial is scheduled for January 2018.

Foster is accused of shooting Bonner County Sheriff's deputies Michael Gagnon and Justin Penn who were attempting to arrest him on two misdemeanor warrants of battery in January. The deputies returned gunfire that wounded Foster, and Gagnon was shot three times during the exchange.

Gagnon says that Foster was the first to open fire.

Foster's attorney says the defendant was suffering from paranoid delusions. Foster is being held in jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

