Man accused of Payette arson fires appears in court

Brad Heater (2012 mug shot) (Photo: Payette County Jail)

PAYETTE - The man accused of starting a string of arson fires in Payette was in court this afternoon.

Brad Heater of Payette is charged with arson in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Heater is being held in the Payette County Jail on $50,000 bond.

He made his first appearance at the Payette County Courthouse today.

Police Chief Mark Clark says more charges are expected to be filed against Heater.

PREVIOUS: Payette man arrested after series of arsons

The three charges from today’s proceeding only cover what happened leading up to his arrest Tuesday. They do not include three arson fires started Monday morning.

The arson charge stems from an incident at the Maverik store on N. 16th Street in Payette Tuesday afternoon. Police say they got a call at 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that Heater arrived at the gas station and purchased three gallons of gas. He began pumping the gas directly on the ground and the side of his truck.

Police say Heater got nervous when he noticed people at the gas station watching him, so he got into his truck. That's when police say Heater tried to start a fire at the Maverik by throwing a homemade incinerator out of his truck onto the fuel.

Police say a witness kicked the device away from the fuel and another witness hit the emergency shut-off valve to stop the fuel flow to the pumps. Police say Heater left the gas station. After putting out an attempt to locate, police say they found him in Fruitland, where he was arrested.

“We just take the cases as they come. Depending on your experience you're really not surprised for anything,” said chief deputy prosecuting attorney Joshua Dalton.

Police say they were able to get search warrants for Heater’s home, his parent’s home and two vehicles. They say during those searches they found evidence connecting him to the three fires and the vandalism from Monday. Those fires happened at the A&W restaurant and two homes in Payette.

Police say Heater had ties to two at least three of the victims.

Payette police tell me Heater is well-known in town. He owns a construction company. That's how they were able to identify him at the gas station, they also say Heater used his credit card to buy the gas.

Again, the charges Heater currently faces only pertain to the Tuesday incident at Maverik. But police say they plan to bring additional charges for the fires set on Monday.

© 2017 KTVB-TV