Man accused of child enticement in Caldwell, Twin Falls

Chad McLean

CALDWELL - A 41-year-old Caldwell man is being held in the Canyon County Jail on multiple felony charges after police say he tried to lure young girls into his car in both Caldwell and Twin Falls.

Chad L. McLean was arrested on Saturday after he was found at a business in downtown Caldwell.

The investigation began on Sept. 16 when police received a report of an attempted child enticement near Kimball Avenue and Freeport Street. Witnesses told officers that white, heavy-set man with glasses tried unsuccessfully to lure two juvenile girls into his silver four-door Hyundai passenger car.

Five days later, police received another report of a similarly-described suspect who had attempted to lure another juvenile female into his silver Hyundai car in the area of Kimball and Denver.

Then on Sept. 23, witnesses noticed the same car driving slowing through the area again, and reported it to police. Soon after, the silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra was located parked in the area of Kimball Avenue and Main Street, and McLean was found at a nearby business. After interviewing him, police arrested McLean on child enticement charges.

Investigators say they contacted the Twin Falls Police Department, which had recently asked for the public's help in locating a child enticement suspect who matched McLean's description. After interviewing McLean, Twin Falls police charged him with first degree stalking and three counts of attempted sexual abuse of a child under 16.

Caldwell Police detectives are still investigating the case and say additional charges may soon follow. Anyone or their child who may have been recently approached by Mclean or a man matching his description is encouraged to contact police.

