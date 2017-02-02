Man accused in Lake Lowell murder found guilty

Jayson Woods (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL - One of four men charged with robbing and murdering a Nampa man last year at Lake Lowell was found guilty on Thursday, Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said.

After about five hours of deliberation, Jayson Woods, 28, was found guilty on all four felony charges: robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and accepting the earnings from a prostitute.

Authorities said Steven Nelson, 49, was robbed, beaten and left for dead April 29 after replying online to an exchange of money for sex on April 29.

Nelson had responded to an ad for a male escort posted on Backpage.com. Police say he met up with the man featured in the ad, 22-year-old Kelly Schneider, and drove with him to the Gotts Point area of Lake Lowell.

Nelson believed he would pay the man for sex, but the ad had been a setup, police say. According to court documents, Nelson was confronted at Gotts Point by another man carrying a rifle.

According to prosecutors, Schneider then turned on Nelson, throwing him onto the ground, choking and beating him. One of Schneider's co-defendants later told investigators Schneider kicked the victim with steel-toed boots about 30 times as he lay on the ground.

The suspects took Nelson's clothes, wallet and car keys after forcing him to tell them the PIN number for his credit cards, according to prosecutors, and left in his car.

Nelson walked naked to a nearby home, where residents called 911. He died hours after reaching the hospital from cardiac arrest.

On January 23, the 23-year-old Schneider pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of an agreement that allowed him to shed other charges, including felony robbery.

On the same day, U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson announced that Schneider was charged with a federal hate crime. He was indicted January 10 by a federal grand jury in Boise for willfully assaulting a person because of the of the person's sexual orientation.

On January 24, Schneider pleaded not guilty to the federal hate crime charge.

However, the reached a plea deal with prosecutors the next day. According to court documents, Schneider agreed to plead guilty to a charge of willful assault based on sexual orientation. In exchange, federal prosecutors will recommend a 28-year sentence, which will run concurrently with his state sentence. Prosecutors in the murder case are recommending he serve at least 28 years before becoming eligible for parole.

A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled in the hate crime case.

Sentencing for the state murder charge is set for March 20.

Woods's sentencing has been set for April 6.

Also charged in the case are 21-year-old Kevin Tracy of Nampa and 23-year-old Daniel Henkel of Caldwell.

