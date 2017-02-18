Mail-order meth: Valley Co. man, Idaho Co. woman charged

Meth (Photo: KTVB)

GRANGEVILLE - An Idaho County woman is charged with felony meth possession, and is accused of receiving the drug through the mail.

54-year-old Susan M. Corbin of Kooskia was arrested Friday, after a joint operation involving the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the Valley County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Postal Inspector Service.





Susan Corbin (Photo: Idaho Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Idaho County Sheriff's office says the U.S. Postal Inspector Service contacted a detective on Tuesday, saying postal inspectors suspected that drugs were passing through the mail from McCall to Kooskia.

Postal Inspector Darin Solmon received a search warrant and confirmed that drugs were being mailed to Corbin.

The Idaho Co. Sheriff's Office says Inspector Solmon arranged for the mail to be delivered to the Kooskia Post Office, where it was picked up by Corbin, who was arrested.

She was released from the Idaho County Jail after the posting of a $10,000 bond.

After Corbin's arrest, the Valley Co. sheriff's Office served a search warrant at the home of the person who had mailed the meth.

Dan McNeeley was arrested on suspicion of delivery and possession of methamphetamine.

