LIVE BLOG: Dietrich High School assault sentencing

Katie Terhune, KTVB 11:36 AM. MST February 24, 2017

TWIN FALLS - The man accused of a horrific assault at Dietrich High School is set for sentencing Friday afternoon.

19-year-old John R.K. Howard, is accused of kicking a coat hanger into the rectum of a mentally disabled teenager last year.

They both played on Dietrich's football team. Two other football players were also charged as juveniles in the attack, but lawyers for the victim's family have described Howard as the ringleader in the abuse.

They say he targeted the victim - who is black - with racial slurs and bullying for months before the assault. However, prosecutors have said they don't believe the incident was a sexual assault.

Howard took a plea deal in December that will allow him to avoid prison time. 

The sentencing is set for 1:30 today in Twin Falls.

KTVB's Katie Terhune will be tweeting from the courtroom - follow her live blog here. We'll have live coverage today in the News at Four, Five and Six on KTVB.

