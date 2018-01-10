BOISE -- A written bomb threat found outside Liberty Elementary spurred an evacuation of the school Wednesday morning, district officials say.

Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar said the "suspicious graffiti" was discovered at the start of school.

All students and staff are safe, and were evacuated to a nearby church. Parents were notified of the threat via text message, and have been asked to stay away from the school.

Boise Police swept hrough the school with K-9 teams, but did not find anything dangerous. The evacuation order was lifted by 10:45 a.m., and children are headed back to school.

Classes will resume as normal, Hollar said.

© 2018 KTVB-TV