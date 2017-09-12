Lewiston student expelled over bomb threat

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho school board expelled an eighth-grade student who made a bomb threat.



The Lewiston Tribune reports the expulsion became public for the first time Monday when the board approved the minutes from the Jenifer Junior High School student's Aug. 28 expulsion hearing.



The student reported a bomb threat May 24.



The hearing minutes say after being interviewed on the day of the incident by the Lewiston Police Department, the student was arrested on suspicion of making a false report of explosives in a public place.



The Lewiston School Board's action bans the student from all Lewiston School District venues until January. The student must complete several requirements in order to return, including writing a letter to the board reflecting on changes he has made since his expulsion

© 2017 KTVB-TV