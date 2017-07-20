Latah County searching for homicide suspects

Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta

The Latah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday in a rural part of the county.

As part of the investigation, the sheriff's office is attempting to locate Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta.

Tennant and McKetta are believed to be armed and dangerous, and may be driving a white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with Idaho license plate 1B X8758.

Anyone with information about either of these individuals or their vehicle is urged to contact the Latah County Sheriff's Office at 208-882-2216.

The public is cautioned to not approach these individuals and call 911 if they are seen.

