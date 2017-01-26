Kuna man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

Robert James Pratt (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE - A Kuna man suspected of possessing child pornography was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Robert James Pratt, 29, was arrested Wednesday by Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children investigators, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said.

Pratt was booked into the Ada County Jail.

The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office asks anyone who has information about the exploitation of children to contact local police, the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

