Juvenile believed responsible for vandalizing Boise restaurant owners' car identified

BOISE - Police on Wednesday said detectives have identified a male juvenile believed to be responsible for vandalizing a car belonging to the owners of an Ethiopian restaurant in Boise.

Boise police investigated a case of possible malicious harassment after racially charged words were scratched into the car - likely sometime on July 13.

The car was also dented and scratched multiple times. The owner of the car said the "N" word was scratched into the car.

Kibrom Milash, of Kibrom's Ethiopian and Eritrean Food at 3506 W. State St., told KTVB that his wife's car was either vandalized at their apartment or at the restaurant when it was vandalized.

Milash said his is the first time something like this has happened to him.

Police said detectives have forwarded their investigation to the Ada County Juvenile Court, and that charges are pending.

The juvenile's name hasn't been released.

