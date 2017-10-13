Jury deliberates verdict in death of Idaho police officer

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A jury began deliberations that continue into Friday in the trial of man accused of killing a northern Idaho police officer.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the jury will remain isolated from the public until it reaches a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of 29-year-old Jonathan Renfro.

Jurors will decide if Renfro is guilty of killing Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Gregory K. Moore, and if the killing was first-, or second-degree murder. They will also consider is he is guilty of additional felony charges including robbery, hiding evidence and stealing a firearm.

Moore was shot in the head in 2015 while on patrol. Prosecutors say Renfro was high on methamphetamine and was "looking to do harm."

Defense attorneys say Renfro did not intend to kill Moore but he panicked.

