Judge orders 2 men charged in man's death to stand trial

Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta

MOSCOW, Idaho - An Idaho judge has ordered two men to stand trial on charges related to the death of an 18-year-old man in July.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that 18-year-old Matthew McKetta and 17-year-old Keagan Tennant were arrested in northern Washington following the death of Timothy Reeves. Authorities say Tennant shot Reeves while they were camping in northern Idaho, and the men attempted to dispose of the body and hide the evidence.

Authorities say the two also robbed a pizza delivery man at gunpoint in Moscow, Idaho, before fleeing the state.

At the preliminary hearing on Thursday, 17-year-old Zacaria Worl provided testimony. Worl says Reeves and Tenant were dry firing a pistol and a rifle at each other when he heard the gunshot. He says Tennant then fired two more shots.

