Judge: Nampa Walmart parking lot shooter can't take back plea

Shooting in Nampa (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

CALDWELL -- A Nampa gang member who previously admitted being involved in a shootout that injured a 10-year-old girl won't be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Mario Garza, 20, originally faced 24 felony charges in connection to the June 29, 2016 gun battle in the parking lot of a Nampa Walmart. He pleaded guilty to in November to aggravated assault with a weapons enhancement and felony riot with the gang enhancement.

READ: Child hit by stray bullet in Nampa Walmart parking lot

But on Feb. 21, the day he was set to be sentenced, Garza told the judge he wanted to take the plea back. Prosecutors opposed the motion, and Judge Davis VanderVelde ultimately decided against his request.

Sentencing in the case has been reset for May 16.

Garza, a member of the Norteno gang, was arrested after an online quarrel with rival gang member Ezri Garcia erupted into violence after the two men ran into each other in the Walmart parking lot. What began as a fistfight escalated when both men drew guns, prosecutors say.

RELATED: Nampa gang member wants to take back guilty plea in Walmart lot shooting

At the time of the shootout, the lot was filled with families gathered to watch the fireworks show from the God and Country Festival at Expo Idaho across the street.

A bullet from Garcia's gun struck a 10-year-old girl as she was playing with her sisters in the grass next to the lot. The child was hit in the shoulder and rushed to the hospital for surgery. Ultimately, doctors were unable to remove the bullet.

The girl's mother told KTVB the injury has left her daughter unable to lift her arm over her head.

MORE: 'I hope you rot in jail:' Gang member sentenced for shooting 10-year-old

Neither Garza nor Garcia was shot. Both were taken into custody within days of the shooting.

Garcia was sentenced in February to 19 years in prison.

Under the terms of his plea deal, Garza will face up to 18 years in prison at his sentencing next month.

© 2017 KTVB-TV