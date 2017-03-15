Jewelry theft suspect found hiding behind dumpster

CALDWELL - Caldwell Police detectives say they have arrested a man wanted for robbing a local jewelry store after tips from the public help identify the suspect.

Michael J. Spence, 42, of Nampa, was found hiding behind a dumpster in a hotel parking lot on Shannon Drive in Nampa Wednesday morning. He was taken into custody with help from Nampa Police officers.

Spence is being booked into the Canyon County Jail on felony charges of grand theft and burglary.

Police were looking for a man with a distinctive pentagram tattoo on the back of his head who robbed Norman’s Jewelers in Caldwell just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. They say he stole two rings valued at around $5,000.

Witnesses told police that the suspect ran down the street and got into a red four-door sedan with a black trunk lid. The car was driven by a white female with dark, brown hair, according to witnesses.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made soon.

Police are looking for a man they say took off from a jewelry store Tuesday with two rings valued at around $5,000. (Photo: Caldwell police)

