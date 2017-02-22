Jerome man gets 30 years for shooting near Shoshone

David Ceballos (Photo: Twin Falls County Jail)

SHOSHONE, Idaho -- A Jerome man accused of shooting a victim and leaving him for dead in the Idaho desert has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Times-News reports that on Tuesday 25-year-old David Gonzales Ceballos was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to attempted murder. He will be eligible for parole after 16 years. He has also been ordered to pay more than $145,000 in fines and restitution.

Ceballos left 29-year-old Francisco Javier Bravo-Martinez for dead in the desert southwest of Shoshone after the Jan. 23, 2016, shooting. Bravo-Martinez survived and was able to address the court on Tuesday.

A second defendant in the case, Antonio Gallegos, is still set for trial in April.

