ISP seeking driver who crashed stolen car into FedEx truck

JEROME -- Idaho State Police are trying to track down a person who ran away after wrecking a stolen car on I-84 Friday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight near Jerome.

Troopers say an unidentified driver in a white 2009 Nissan Versa was headed east in the left lane. A FedEx semi pulling two trailers was headed the same direction in the right, driven by 53-year-old George A. Gunshore of Melba.

As Gunshore's truck passed the Nissan, the other driver swerved suddenly into the right lane, clipping the semi.

The impact sent the Nissan spinning into the median. Troopers say the driver got out of the car and ran away. He or she has not been located.

Investigators determined the Nissan had been reported stolen out of Las Vegas.

ISP has not released whether the driver was male or female, or provided a suspect description. Anyone with information is urged to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-846-7500.

The crash remains under investigation.

