ISP: man wanted in triple-homicide case possibly spotted in Utah

The man wanted for questioning in connection with a triple-homicide in Caldwell may have been seen near Salt Lake City.

Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho said Saturday that a caller reported seeing Gerald "Mike" Bullinger on Wednesday, June 28, driving southbound on Interstate 15.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the homicides, could not verify the reported sighting.

The sheriff's office has said that Bullinger was seen on June 11 in Ogden, Utah.

Three people, all female, were found dead on June 19 at Bullinger's home on KCID Road.

Canyon County investigators on Friday identified one of the victims as Bullinger's wife, Cheryl Baker, who was 56 years old. The other two victims have not been identified.

An arrest warrant charging Bullinger with failure to report a death has been issued. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is calling him a person of interest in the homicides.

Bullinger is 60 years old. He is described as 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a white 2007 Ford Focus with Utah license plate 129UMP.

If you believe you have seen him, call your nearest law enforcement agency.

