ISCI inmate dies after overnight attack

Cox, left, and Nice. (Photo: IDOC)

BOISE -- The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution was found fatally injured in the cell he shared with a convicted murderer.

Correctional officers at the prison south of Boise were notified at 12:56 a.m. that 52-year-old Glenn Arthur Cox had been assaulted.

When they went into his cell, they found Cox on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff started CPR and called for paramedics, but were unable to revive the injured man.

Cox was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m.

His cellmate, 45-year-old Jim Junior Nice, was taken to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution. IDOC officials stopped sho

The cell was preserved as a crime scene, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office was called in to investigate.

According to prison records, Cox was in ISCI serving time for DUI convictions in Fremont and Bonneville counties. He would have been eligible for parole in 2022.

Nice was serving a sentence of life without parole. According to the Associated Press, Nice killed his 6-year-old twin sons, Justin and Spencer, and his 2-year-old daughter, Raquel Anna, in 2005. According to Twin Falls Police, he poisoned the children using a combination of over-the-counter medication and rat poison.

Charges have not yet been filed in connection to Cox's death.

