Investigators: Middleton man charged with child enticement may have more victims

David Patrick Sebastian (Photo: Canyon County Prosecutor's Office)

MIDDLETON -- A Middleton man charged with enticing a child over the Internet may have additional victims authorities are not aware of, investigators warn.

David Patrick Sebastian, 55, was arrested on the felony charge Monday. The Canyon County Prosecutor's Office has released few details about the circumstances of the alleged crime, including the age of the child.

Sebastian is being held in the Canyon County Jail on a $500,000 bond, and is due in court July 11.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case or additional victims is urged to call investigators at 208-454-7391 or their local law enforcement agency.

If convicted, Sebastian could face up to 15 years in prison.

