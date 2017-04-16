Inmate back in custody after stealing car, fleeing work site

Austin Mitchell (Photo: IDOC)

St. Anthony, Idaho - An inmate is back in custody after officials say he stole a car at his work site, swapped it for a pickup truck and then crashed the pickup.

The incident happened on Saturday at a rural Fremont County job site.

23-year-old Austin Warren Mitchell was arrested at the site of the accident and booked into the Fremont County Jail. He was serving time for possesion of a controlled substance.

The Idaho Department of Correction says Mitchell will likely face new charges including escape, grand theft and driving under the influence.

