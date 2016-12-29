Ryan Tote (Photo: Canyon County)

CALDWELL - Freedom was short-lived for the latest inmate to break out of the Canyon County Jail.

Ryan Michael Tone, 36, was recaptured immediately after his Wednesday night escape from the jail's minimum-security tent facility.

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said Tone got out by climbing over a wall into the facility's kitchen, then breaking through a door to the outside. Immediately after going through the door, however, Tone was spotted by a Caldwell police officer and jail staff, and taken back into custody, Decker said.

Another inmate escaped the jail tent through the same door just months ago. Sheriff Kieran Donahue has since placed a patrol car against the outside of the door as a temporary solution.

The break-out is the latest in a string of escapes from Canyon County's jail tent. Donahue and the board of commissioners have agreed the tent should no longer be used to hold felons, but have clashed over how to move forward.

Tone was being held on a felony probation violation and is expected to be charged with felony escape and felony injury to a jail. He is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

