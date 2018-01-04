Idaho woman sentenced to life in prison for killing man

Melonie Smith (Photo: Bingham County Jail)

BLACKFOOT - An Idaho woman was sentenced to life in prison for killing a 30-year-old man in February.

The Post Register reports 49-year-old Melonie Smith was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found her guilty in October of first-degree murder and of attempting to conceal and destroy evidence.

Smith was charged with shooting David Davis in the back of the head and attempting to dispose of his body. Authorities say Smith invited Davis to her home to use methamphetamine.

Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson says Smith and her mother lived in the house for two days while the body was in the kitchen.

Colson told the court that Smith would be a danger to the public if she was ever released from prison.

Smith's attorney says his client intends to file an appeal.

© 2018 Associated Press