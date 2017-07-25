Idaho woman sentenced for stabbing man 5 times at bar

LaDonna Hall (Photo: KPVI)

IDAHO FALLS - An Idaho woman has been sentenced to four and a half years to 14 years in prison for stabbing a man five times.

The Post Register reported Monday that 27-year-old LaDonna Hall stabbed Steven Fell after he tried to stop a confrontation Hall was having with another woman at a bar.

Fell said in a victim impact statement that he spent five-and-a-half hours in surgery for stab wounds to his abdomen, armpit and shoulder. His injuries left him unable to work and he lost both his job and his home. He said he spent two months homeless.

Hall was charged with aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. The second charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

