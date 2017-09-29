Idaho woman pleads guilty in $2 million embezzlement case

Charlotte Pottorff (Photo: Bonneville County Sheriff's Office)

IDAHO FALLS - An Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $2 million from her employers is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

The Post Register reports that 65-year-old Charlotte Pottorff pleaded guilty to grand theft by embezzlement, perjury and tax evasion earlier this month following an investigation that found she had taken money from Dura-Bilt Transmissions for nearly 10 years.

Court documents show that the owner of the company contacted Bonneville County Sheriff's Office investigators in April after he discovered the bookkeeper had written several checks to herself from a business account. A forensic audit was then launched.

Pottorff agreed to a plea deal that states sentences for each charge will be served consecutively, and she will not be charged for any additional crimes related to the case.

