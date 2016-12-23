Idaho woman charged with neglecting horses

Horse (Photo: virgonira/ThinkStock)

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho woman is facing five counts of animal cruelty after authorities removed five horses from her property.



The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that a criminal complaint filed Thursday lists the five charges against 55-year-old Teresa Rai Davis of Moscow.



Prosecutors in court documents say Davis didn't properly care for the five mares seized on Tuesday.



Prosecutors say three mares had unsanitary conditions and inadequate food and water.



Officials say two other mares kept outdoors had no access to shelter and also inadequate food and water.



Davis is scheduled to appear in court next week.

