Idaho State Police shoot woman during vehicle pursuit

A woman was shot by troopers during a police pursuit Monday. (Photo: KPVI)

POCATELLO - Idaho State Police say officers who shot a woman while trying to arrest a fleeing suspect were justified in their actions.

The Idaho State Journal reports that officers were trying to arrest 24-year-old Rocco Chacon Monday for two felony warrants when they shot at and struck a woman who was in a vehicle with Chacon as he fled. Officials have not released the name of the woman.

The names of troopers involved were also not released.

Capt. Eric Dayley says officers are justified to fire their weapons when they feel their life or the lives of others are in danger. No officers were harmed in the incident.

After their arrest, Chacon and the woman were taken the hospital, where the woman was taken into surgery. Police did not comment on her condition.

