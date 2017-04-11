KTVB
Idaho police officer accused of sexually abusing minors

Associated Press , KTVB 10:23 AM. MDT April 11, 2017

TWIN FALLS - Officials say an Idaho police officer has been accused of sexually abusing two girls within the last 11 years.

The Times-News reports Twin Fall Police Officer William Jansen was charged with four felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and one misdemeanor count of disseminating material harmful to a minor on Monday. Investigators say the alleged crimes occurred before 33-year-old Jansen was a police officer, but they believe more victims will be found.

Sheriff's detectives say Jansen denied the accusations on Friday.

Twin Fall city spokesman Joshua Palmer says Jansen was placed on administrative leave since March 31, and was switch to unpaid leave when he received his charges.

Twin Fall County Prosecutor Grant Loebs says he is looking for an outside prosecutor to handle the case.

