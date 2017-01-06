Idaho murder suspect remains in New York

Bruce Marchant (A mug shot from Ada County in November 2014) (Photo: ACSO)

BOISE - The suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old Boise State student will remain in New York for at least another month.

The Ada County deputy prosecutor tells us Bruce Marchant is not waving extradition proceedings.

Now the state of Idaho must prove he is the person they are looking for.

Marchant was arrested last month after detectives tracked him down in New York.

He is charged with kidnapping, rape and murder in connection to the death of Sierra Bush. Her body was found near Idaho City on Oct. 22.

His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

