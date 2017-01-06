KTVB
Close
Closings Alert 83 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Idaho murder suspect remains in New York

KTVB 3:00 PM. MST January 06, 2017

BOISE - The suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old Boise State student will remain in New York for at least another month.

The Ada County deputy prosecutor tells us Bruce Marchant is not waving extradition proceedings.

Now the state of Idaho must prove he is the person they are looking for.

Marchant was arrested last month after detectives tracked him down in New York.

He is charged with kidnapping, rape and murder in connection to the death of Sierra Bush. Her body was found near Idaho City on Oct. 22.

His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Copyright 2016 KTVB

KTVB

Records paint violent past of Sierra Bush's accused killer

KTVB

Man charged in death of Sierra Bush, arrested in NYC

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories