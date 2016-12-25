Idaho mom sentenced to 12 years in baby's meth death

Heather Elam

SALMON, Idaho - A Salmon woman who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in her baby's death has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Post Register reports the 6-month-old girl died last year after being administered a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

The mother, 26-year-old Heather Elam, said in court that she needs treatment and therapy, and hopes to transform her life. She tearfully apologized to her family and the baby.

When announcing Elam's prison term, 7th Judicial District Judge Alan Stephens said there was no joy in handing down the sentence. The judge, a father of seven, said he can't imagine the crime and it breaks his heart.

