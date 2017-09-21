Idaho man sentenced for strangling, burying fiancee

Jeremy White (Photo: KIFI)

IDAHO FALLS - An Idaho man was sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his fiancee.

The Post Register reports Jeremy White was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to strangling his fiancee, Christine Caldwell, and burying her beneath their home Nov. 8.

White then fled with Deena Aday in Caldwell's Jeep. He was found Nov. 25 in Pahrump, Nevada.

As part of the plea agreement, White agreed to explain what happened the night of the murder.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark says White and Caldwell had been in an argument all day and into the night after Caldwell learned of White's affair with Aday. The argument escalated until White strangled Caldwell with his hands.

