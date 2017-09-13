Idaho man gets 30 years in prison for Wyoming bank robbery

Donald Sample (Photo: KIFI)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - An Idaho man who robbed a bank in southwestern Wyoming has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 60-year-old Donald Sample, of Pocatello, Idaho, was sentenced Sept. 5 and was ordered to pay nearly $180,000 in restitution.

On June 1, 2013, Sample robbed the Wyochem Federal Credit Union in Green River of $175,300, which is the largest single loss in Wyoming history. Prosecutors say he brandished a firearm and forced the teller to empty the vault.p

Sample, also known as Donald Alexander Sheriff, was arrested shortly after a similar bank robbery in Afton.

He was labeled an armed career criminal based on his conviction for 10 prior bank robberies between 1982 and 1989. Sample was released from his 1989 prison sentence on 2008.

© 2017 Associated Press