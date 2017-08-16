Idaho man gets 2 years in federal prison for selling guns

Handguns. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - An Idaho man who sold unpermitted guns that ended up in the hands of convicted felons has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

The Idaho State Journal reported Tuesday that 70-year-old Steven W. Clyne received 27 months for selling firearms at Idaho gun shows without a permit. At least 10 of those guns ended up at crime scenes.

Clyne is accused of ignoring laws that require firearm sellers to get a license as well as not performing background checks on buyers.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Clyne's home and found about 30 firearms. He admitted to the agents that he purchased the guns with intent to sell them at higher prices.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill found Clyne sold at least 200 guns.

© 2017 Associated Press