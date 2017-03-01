Idaho man denies killing fiancee, trial set for July

Jeremy White (Photo: KPVI)

IDAHO FALLS - A 39-year-old man accused of strangling his fiancee and burying her beneath their Bonneville County home is denying he's responsible for her death.

The Post Register reports that Jeremy White pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder. White is accused of killing Christin Caldwell on Nov. 8 and burying the body.

White and another woman, 49-year-old Deena Aday, were arrested Nov. 25 in Pahrump, Nevada, after they were seen leaving a residence owned by White's father.

White is being held on $600,000 bond. His trial is scheduled to start July 10.

Aday is charged with accessory to a felony by willfully withholding or concealing knowledge of a felony. She's free after being released to pretrial services and has a preliminary hearing on March 10.

