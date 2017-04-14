Idaho man charged with felony admits to organizing cockfight

When deputies arrived at this dairy farm they found more than 100 people inside a shed watching a cockfight. (Photo: KTVB)

GOODING, Idaho - Police say an Idaho man has admitted to organizing the first cockfight reported in Gooding County in the past 10 years.

The Times-News reported Thursday that 44-year-old Jose Miramontes-Tostado was charged with a felony count of exhibition of cockfights. Police say he organized the March 25 fight in Gooding.

Sheriff deputies detained 150 people during their investigation. The Idaho Humane Society had to euthanize about 80 roosters the next day.

The Idaho Legislature made organized cockfights involving drugs or gambling a felony in 2012. Police say they found gambling, marijuana and other drugs at Miramontes-Tostado's operation.

Miramontes-Tostado is due to be arraigned in Gooding County Magistrate Court April 24.

