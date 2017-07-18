Idaho man arrested at White House accepts deal for pastor shooting

Kyle Odom in court. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D'ALENE - The man who had been wanted in Idaho for shooting a pastor when he was arrested for throwing items over the White House fence has accepted a plea deal that could keep his prison sentence under 25 years.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 31-year-old former Marine Kyle A. Odom pleaded guilty on Monday to felony aggravated battery with a felony firearm enhancement. Odom is accused of shooting Pastor Tim Remington one day after Remington delivered the invocation at a Ted Cruz campaign rally in Idaho.

Remington survived being shot six times. One of the bullets became lodged near his brain, while others hit him in the back, shoulder and pelvis.

Odom told the court he has been taking prescription medications to deal with mental issues, but could think clearly enough to enter a guilty plea to the felonies.

