Pocatello man apologizes for blaze started by illegal fireworks

A Pocatello man is accused of setting off illegal fireworks that caused a fire that destroyed one home and damaged another. (Photo: KPVI)

POCATELLO - An eastern Idaho man is apologizing for setting off illegal aerial fireworks that caused a brush fire that burned down a neighbor's home and damaged another.

Forty-one-year-old John Woods of Pocatello tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Saturday that he lit five fireworks on Thursday and caused the fire.

Pocatello Fire Department Captain Nick Christensen said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m. Thursday and had it extinguished at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say that about 15 homes were evacuated but reported no injuries. Damage estimates were unavailable.

Woods says he bought the aerial fireworks that are illegal to shoot off in Idaho at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

Pocatello Police Lt. Bill Collins says the fire is under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

