Idaho man accused of killing woman dies at state hospital

Paul Welch (Photo: Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man indicted for first-degree murder in the death of an 81-year-old woman died in a state hospital, ending the criminal case against him.



The Times-News reports that 88-year-old Paul Welch, who didn't stand trial for the death of Barbara Sue Chitwood, died last week at the state-run Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility in Blackfoot.

Welch was accused of shooting and killing Chitwood in August 2015 at the Twin Falls home the two shared. He was later ruled incompetent to assist in his own defense, and the case was put on inactive status.



Welch was moved from jail to the nursing facility after a judge ordered him to undergo treatment that aimed to restore his competence. Welch's lawyers say he had dementia and other ailments.

