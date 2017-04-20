Idaho Fish and Game trailer stolen in Boise

Suspect and trailer (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

BOISE -- Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in the theft of a Idaho Department of FIsh and Game trailer in Boise earlier this month.

The cargo trailer was taken April 7 from near the Fish and Game headquarters at 600 South Walnut Street. The trailer and its contents are worth an estimated $100,000, according to Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspected thief, a white man wearing a black hoodie and a backwards cap. The trailer is a white 2017 Forest River Cargo Trailer, with an Idaho license plate of A14607.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or Boise Police at 208-570-6000. Tipsters may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.



