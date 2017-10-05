Idaho Fish and Game seeks info about poached mule deer

Fish and Game (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - State wildlife authorities are trying to find out who poached a mule deer near the town of Melba.

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer Joey Ishida found the headless carcass of the large buck last weekend. Though the head was missing, no meat had been removed from the carcass.

Evidence suggests the deer was poached somewhere else, and the dumped along the road.

The department asks anyone who has information to call Fish and Game or the Idaho State Police.

