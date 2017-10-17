Idaho Falls man arrested for domestic violence months after release in murder case

Chris Tapp (Photo: KPVI)

IDAHO FALLS -- An Idaho Falls man who was released in March after spending 20 years in prison for rape and murder has been arrested again.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Christopher Tapp is facing a new charge of domestic battery in connection to a Monday incident.

Sheriff's officials say deputies were called out to O'Bryant Street at 1:12 p.m. for a report of a disturbance between Tapp and his wife.

Deputies spoke with both Tapp and his wife, and learned the couple had been in an argument that turned physical, according to the sheriff's office.

Tapp's wife had minor injuries, according to the deputies. Investigators also say Tapp had prevented her from getting a cell phone to call police during the altercation.

Tapp was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and interruption of a telecommunication device.

The arrest is the latest legal problem for Tapp, who spent decades behind bars for the 1996 killing of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. Tapp confessed to raping and murdering Dodge inside her Idaho Falls apartment, but later recanted and said he had been pressured into a false confession.

Recent DNA testing of hair, skin cells and semen found at the crime scene returned as not a match to Tapp.

In March, a judge vacated Tapp's rape conviction and resentenced him to time served for the murder conviction. Although Tapp was not totally exonerated in the case - he remains a convicted killer - the ruling allowed him to be released from prison.

Tapp told KTVB in an interview after his release that he was excited to win his freedom, and planned to start a new job and spend time with his family.

Tapp was scheduled for court Tuesday afternoon in the domestic violence case.



