Idaho Falls bar patrons attack man pointing rifle at crowd

Martin Knowles (Photo: Bonneville County Jail)

A group of patrons were able to disarm a man who entered an Idaho Falls bar and pointed a rifle at the crowd.



The Post Register reports that 58-year-old Martin Knowles, who had been kicked out of the Roadhouse Saloon earlier Tuesda, returned with a .223-caliber rifle and a .40-caliber pistol and leveled the weapons at the crowd.



Witnesses say they saw Knowles lower his weapon and Trevor Bennion tossed a beer mug at the attacker, distracting him. Bennion then rushed the armed man, wresting the rifle away from him. Bennion and several men then punched the attacker.



Bennion says he had confronted Knowles earlier in the night, leading to his ejection from the bar.



Knowles was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, then charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges.

