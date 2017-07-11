Idaho County commissioner frustrated about paying for man's 3rd trial

Mark Lankford

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A county commissioner in Idaho has said he would be inclined to let a man go who twice has been convicted of murder instead of having the county pay for a third trial.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt vented his frustration on Monday that the county has to pay for Mark H. Lankford's third trial.

Brandt says he thinks Lankford has figured out the system. He says the court should "just make him sign a letter saying he'll never come back to Idaho County again and ship him off to San Francisco to the 9th (U.S.) District (Court)."

Lankford and his brother were originally found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1983 beating deaths of U.S. Marine Capt. Robert Bravence and his wife, Cheryl.

