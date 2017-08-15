Idaho canyon tagged with anti-Trump, relationship graffiti

Snake River Canyon (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - A scenic Idaho canyon has been tagged with profane references to President Donald Trump, the name "Sierra" and two sets of initials with hearts.

The Times-News reported Tuesday that visitors spotted the graffiti on the canyon wall at the Perrine Coulee waterfall in the Snake River Canyon.

Twin Falls Police Department Lt. Terry Thueson says the tagged wall is in a "gray area" in terms of jurisdiction.

County parks Director Rick Novacek says the area is within the city's jurisdiction, even though his department has handled nearby graffiti in the past.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputies say the graffiti is a problem for county parks.

Nevertheless, multiple recent visitors have spotted the graffiti and say it is a wakeup call to protect natural resources.

© 2017 Associated Press